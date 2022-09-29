Photos show severe damage in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Photos from The Associated Press show devastation on the western coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian moved through. President Biden said it could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.
This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: AP Photo Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: AP Photo Polk County authorities survey damage to a washed out road from effects of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Polk County, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Photo by: AP Photo Area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: AP Photo A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: AP Photo A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. 