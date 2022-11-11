Olympic medals stolen from California home

Three Olympic medals were stolen from a home in Southern California, authorities said.

According to Orange County Sheriff's Office, the medals were being stored inside a safe that was stolen from a home in Laguna Hills.

The medals belonged to a member of the U.S. Women's volleyball team, the sheriff's office said. The name of the volleyball player was not released.

The medals included a gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a silver from the 2012 London Olympics and a bronze from the 2016 Rio Games.

"Orange County Sheriff’s investigators are following all leads to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the burglary," the sheriff's office stated.

No arrests have been made.

According to CNN, the gold medal from Tokyo is made from gold-plated pure silver. It reportedly only contains about 6 grams of gold.