Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Oklahoma police say nonbinary teen's death was not result of injuries from high school fight

Nonbinary Student Death Oklahoma
Sue Benedict/AP
In this image provided Malia Pila, Nex Benedict poses outside the family's home in Owasso, Okla., in December 2023. Police in Oklahoma are investigating the death of Benedict, a 16-year-old student who died a day after an altercation in a high school bathroom that may have been prompted by bullying over gender identity. Neither police nor school officials have said what led to the fight. But the family of Benedict says there had been harassment because the teen was nonbinary. (Sue Benedict via AP)
Nonbinary Student Death Oklahoma
Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 19:58:19-05

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a teen who died a day after an altercation at school did not die as a result of injuries sustained in the fight.

The fight may have been prompted by bullying over gender identity. The student has been identified by family members online as Nex Benedict.

Nex Benedict’s family has said the teen was bullied because they are nonbinary.

Police say in a statement the teen died on Feb. 8. That’s the day after being involved in a fight involving several students in a bathroom at Owasso High School.

Police say the teen’s death remains under investigation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here