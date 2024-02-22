Oklahoma police say nonbinary teen's death was not result of injuries from high school fight

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a teen who died a day after an altercation at school did not die as a result of injuries sustained in the fight.

The fight may have been prompted by bullying over gender identity. The student has been identified by family members online as Nex Benedict.

Nex Benedict’s family has said the teen was bullied because they are nonbinary.

Police say in a statement the teen died on Feb. 8. That’s the day after being involved in a fight involving several students in a bathroom at Owasso High School.

Police say the teen’s death remains under investigation.