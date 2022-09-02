Watch Now
New Mexico Supreme Court details ruling on stream access

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Isaac Aguilar, left, and Isac Ramos fish at a ranch on the banks of the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the federal government can intervene in a water case pitting Texas against New Mexico and Colorado. Justice Neil Gorsuch writing for the court on Monday, March, 5, 2018, said the federal government must be allowed to meet its federal water commitments involving one of North America's longest rivers. Those obligations include an international agreement with Mexico and the decades-old Rio Grande Compact. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Posted at 7:40 PM, Sep 01, 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is detailing its reasoning for a decision earlier this year that answered a long simmering question over whether the public has a right to access rivers and streams flowing through private property.

The court released its written opinion Thursday. It follows a decision from the bench in March that invalidated regulations by the state Game Commission permitting property owners to close public access to waters on their land.

Stream access has been an issue across the West for years. Several other states already have recognized that public use of water is distinct from ownership of a stream or river bed.

