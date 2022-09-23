Nation's first Latino-themed casino to open in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV)— The Lucky Club Casino in North Las Vegas is being revamped and rebranded to become the nation's first Latino-themed casino.

The new casino will be called Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino at Hotel Jefe.

The Las Vegas area is home to a large Latino community, and they are excited to be represented in a casino.

"Hopefully everyone will want to improve a little here and there and make things better and grow in a positive way. Give the community service we all deserve," said Ana Tare, manager of Hamburger Hut.

Tare explained that people in all walks of life, generation after generation have come through her doors. She hopes the casino will encourage other businesses to come into the area and serve its diverse community.

"I believe there is a positive impact for success for everyone in the community. For Blacks, whites and Hispanics. It does bring a lot of business as well when something improves the community like this. It should be something that profoundly benefits everyone. It has for us even though we’re a hole in the wall," says Tare.

The plan is to begin operations at the new casino by the end of 2022. This will be the second casino owned by Fifth Street Gaming. The company also owns the Silver Nugget Casino.

This story was originally reported by Bree Guy on ktnv.com.

