MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced that he will be running against Ronna McDaniel to chair the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Lindell said in a video clip while speaking with Steve Bannon, "I am 100 percent running for the RNC chairman against Ronna McDaniel."

He said in the clip, "100 percent I am all in Steve, and uh, one of the things, one of the big donors said to me, he said Mike, he said everybody wants you to be head of the RNC, some of them just don't know it yet."

As Axios reported, Lindell confirmed that he has not spoken to former President Donald Trump about his decision. Lindell is a close Trump ally and has denied that the current President Joe Biden fairy won the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell told Axios "I did not call him and say, 'What do you think about this?'"

"This is my decision," he said.

McDaniel hinted that she plans to run for reelection, according to Politico.

Another challenger could come into play, if Rep. Lee Zeldin from New York announces his intention to run.