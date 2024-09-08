Watch Now
Multiple people shot along I-75 south of Lexington, Kentucky, authorities say

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities say multiple people have been shot along Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said Saturday in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway.

It added that the interstate was closed 9 miles north of London.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department said a “heavy presence of police and fire personnel” was on the scene and “working diligently to address the situation.”

It advised motorists to avoid I-75 and US 25.

Gov. Andy Beshear says more details will be forthcoming when available.

