Multiple people shot along I-75 south of Lexington, Kentucky, authorities say

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities say multiple people have been shot along Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said Saturday in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway.
It added that the interstate was closed 9 miles north of London.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department said a “heavy presence of police and fire personnel” was on the scene and “working diligently to address the situation.”
It advised motorists to avoid I-75 and US 25.
Gov. Andy Beshear says more details will be forthcoming when available.
Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2024