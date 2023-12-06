Watch Now
Michigan high court declines to immediately hear appeal of ruling allowing Trump on primary ballot

Mike Mulholland/AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Sept. 27, 2023, in Clinton Township, Mich. The Michigan Supreme Court refused Wednesday, Dec. 6, to immediately hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling that would allow Trump’s name on the state’s presidential primary ballot. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland, File)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 15:47:07-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Supreme Court has refused to immediately hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling that would allow former President Donald Trump’s name to be on the state’s presidential primary ballot.

The court said Wednesday that the case should remain before the state court of appeals, and not immediately move to the state’s highest court as a liberal group requested.

Dozens of cases hoping to keep Trump’s name off ballots contend his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol ran afoul of a clause in the 14th Amendment that prevents anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution from holding office.

The Colorado Supreme Court is hearing arguments over whether Trump should be barred from Colorado's ballot after a liberal group appealed a lower court's decision. So did Trump, objecting to the finding that he's responsible for the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

