Mexico detains army general over disappearance of 43 students

Marco Ugarte/AP
Family members and friends march seeking justice for the missing 43 Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Six of the 43 college students “disappeared” in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed, the Mexican government official leading a Truth Commission said Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Posted at 7:22 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 21:22:16-04

An army general in Mexico has been detained in connection to the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, which has gained international attention.

The Mexican government said the general is one of three suspects. They commanded a battalion in southern Mexico, according to Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia, AFP reported.

Last month the Mexican government announced it had issued more than 80 arrest warrants for suspects in the case. The arrested warrants were sent to suspects that included 20 members of the military.

The case is considered one of the worst human rights calamities in Mexican history.

The case has become a major national issue for the country and has garnered international condemnation.

In 2014, the students hired busses in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero in order to travel to a large protest in Mexico City before they went missing.

In 2015, then-Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, presented an official report claiming that it was cartel members who killed the students before incinerating their remains at a garbage dump.

