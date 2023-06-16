Man killed in 'unprovoked' bear attack near Groom Creek in Prescott

GROOM CREEK, AZ — A man was killed in an "unprovoked" bear attack in Yavapai County Friday morning.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred in the Groom Creek area in Prescott.

Officials say a 66-year-old man was sitting at his campsite where he had been building a cabin when the attack occurred.

Witnesses reportedly tried to scare the bear away and stop the attack but were unsuccessful. A neighbor was able to shoot and kill the bear, which officials identified as an adult male black bear.

Sheriff's officials say bear attacks like this one are "exceedingly rare" and there didn't appear to be any obvious attractant that drew the bear to the area or attack the man.

Officials say there is no known information to suggest the public is at any further risk and there were no known reports of that specific bear being a danger before the attack.

Officials say the victim was a well-known and well-liked man in the community, and neighbors are shocked about what took place in the area.

The investigation is underway.

An Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesperson said there will be further investigation of the bear.

Officials say the adult male black bear's carcass will be examined and tested for disease.

The spokesperson said this is the second deadly bear attack in Arizona since the mid-1980s. The last deadly Arizona bear attack was in 2011 in the Pinetop area. While reports of bears, as well as mountain lions, are very common, attacks are not.

A Game and Fish spokesperson called the incident "very unusual, very surprising."

"It's bear country...You have to respect wildlife...None of that justifies the actions of the bear today... it was a vicious attack," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Officials also stressed that it is also illegal to shoot a bear unless there is an immediate risk.

AZGFD offers safety tips to avoid attracting bears:

Keep them away from your home:



Keep all trash inside a secured area until collection day. If that’s not possible, keep food waste in a bag in the freezer and place those in the trash as close to collection time as possible.

Take bird feeders down at night.

Keep pet and livestock food inside or remove all uneaten food.

Camping:



Keep your food and attractants secured and inaccessible to bears. Do not keep food in your tent.

Don’t burn leftover food or trash at the grill or campfire.

Set your campsite away from places where bears might forage for food, such as creeks, rivers, and other bodies of water.

Hiking:



Don’t wear scented lotions, deodorant, or perfumes.

Make noise or hike in groups.

If you take your pet hiking, always keep it on a leash.

In case of a bear encounter:



Do NOT run, that could trigger the bear to chase.

Do NOT play dead, fight back.

Attempt to deter, then back away slowly facing forward if the bear keeps approaching

Make yourself look bigger by raising your arms or pulling your shirt/jacket higher than your head.

Throw items such as rocks and yell at the bear.

If attacked, fight back.

