Man falls 20 feet after ski lift chair dislodges at New Hampshire resort owned by Colorado-based Vail Resorts

BARTLETT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a man riding a ski lift fell about 20 feet to the ground after his chair detached. The state fire marshal's office says the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday and was taken to a hospital after the fall at the Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett. The marshal's office says it appears a mechanical failure caused one of the chairs to dislodge from the cable. No one else was hurt. The Flying Bear lift is closed as the investigation by the marshal’s office and the Passenger Tramway Safety Board continues. A spokesperson for Colorado-based Vail Resorts, which owns Attitash, says the resort does daily lift inspections.

