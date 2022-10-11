Man accused of taking magic mushrooms, assaulting flight crew

A man is facing federal charges for allegedly assaulting two United Airlines flight attendants after taking magic mushrooms.

The incident reportedly happened on an Oct. 4 flight from Miami to Washington, D.C.

Court documents obtained by USA TODAY say that Cherruy Loghan Sevilla was running up and down the aisle and yelling obscenities near the cockpit.

The outbursts reportedly continued after Sevilla returned to his seat. USA Today reports that Sevilla is accused of grabbing one of the flight attendant's breasts during the confrontation and twisting another flight attendant's arm.

Officers on board the plane were able to handcuff Seville to the seat for the remainder of the flight, during which he continued to yell incoherently, USA TODAY reported.

Sevilla was questioned by the FBI after the flight, and reportedly claimed he had taken magic mushrooms, a hallucinogenic, for the first time prior to boarding.

USA Today reports that Sevilla apologized for his action. He was released but is expected to appear in court on Thursday.