Major flooding leaves drivers stranded in Dallas

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex after more than 7 inches of rain fell within 24 hours at the Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport.

The water left roads flooded and cars submerged and stranded on highways on Monday.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Huckaby said that the flooding started overnight on streets and interstates.

In a tweet just after 9 a.m., Dallas police listed dozens of locations where they were responding to high water calls. At 10 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that they were working 25 high water investigations or rescue calls in that city.

“We’ve been in drought conditions, so the ground soaked up a lot of it but when you get that much rain over that short a period of time, it’s certainly going to cause flooding, and that’s what we saw, definitely in the urban areas here,” Huckaby said. "It fell very, very quickly. We had some locations there in Dallas that had more than 3 inches of rain even in one hour.”

According to WFAA in Dallas, there were at least 23 crashes in Fort Worth overnight and at least one water rescue.

"Be safe and NEVER drive through flooded roadways," the National Weather Services reminded motorists.

The flooding threat in Dallas is expected to subside Monday. The National Weather Service forecast says scattered showers and storms will move south.