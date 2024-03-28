Mail carrier was among 4 people killed in stabbings in a northern Illinois city

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a mail carrier was among four people killed when a man went on a stabbing rampage in a northern Illinois city.

Seven more people were injured in the attacks in Rockford on Wednesday and a 22-year-old suspect is in custody.

A 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were killed. Authorities have not released their names, but a division of the United States Postal Service confirmed Thursday that a letter carrier was among the dead.

Authorities have released little information about the 22-year-old suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy responding to a reported home invasion.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said the Rockford Police received a medical call at 1:14 p.m. followed by additional calls for police and paramedics.

Police said no motive for the attacks was determined by Wednesday evening.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said at a press conference, "I think like most Rockfordians, totally shaken by this act of violence and the impact that it's having now on multiple families lives. So certainly my prayers are with them as they are just beginning to deal with what will be really difficult days and weeks ahead."

Rockford’s population is about 150,000 and it’s 90 miles (145 kilometers) miles northwest of Chicago. The violence Wednesday came days after a teenage employee of a Walmart in Rockford was stabbed and killed inside the store.