Lava fountain height soars in latest episode of Hawaii volcano eruption

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava fountains from a Hawaii volcano reached heights of 600 feet (180 meters) during the latest episode of an eruption that has been pausing and resuming for several months.

Fountains dropped in height to 250 feet (80 meters) to 300 feet (90 meters) on Tuesday night, according to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. On Wednesday morning, a webcam still showed tall bursts of bright-red lava and billowing smoke.

USGS

The episode ended midmorning after 22 hours of continuous, eruptive activity, scientists said.

The eruption began Dec. 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island.

AP This image provided by United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii on Wednesday, March 5 2025. (United States Geological Survey via AP)

Tuesday marked the eruption's 12th episode. What began in the morning with sporadic, small flows became robust fountaining in the afternoon, the observatory said.

No residential areas have been threatened by the eruption. People have been flocking to the park for views of the fiery show.

The length of time for each fountaining episode has varied from several hours to several days. Episodes have been separated by pauses lasting from less than 24 hours to 12 days, according to the observatory.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts with sudden new activity

A long way from Hawaii, Colorado is also home to an active volcano. The Dotsero volcano is a sprawling indentation in the mountains just northeast of the unincorporated community of Dotsero in Eagle County off Interstate 70.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) rates the threat of Dotsero erupting as "moderate," meaning it requires "basic real-time monitoring coverage," according to its website, and could impact air travel if it erupted.

Check out more about Dotsero in Denver7's 2021 story below.