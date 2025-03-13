Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Judge orders Trump to reinstate probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday found that the mass firings of probationary employees were likely unlawful. (Scripps News)
trump and ireland's prime minister visit
Posted
and last updated

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday found the firings didn’t follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent.

The agencies include the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

The order from the San Francisco-based judge came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labor unions and organizations as the Republican administration moves to dramatically downsize the federal workforce.

Judge finds mass firings of federal probationary workers to likely be unlawful

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg