Is Spotify down? Thousands of users report problems with the music streaming app

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify appeared to be experiencing widespread technical issues Wednesday morning — with tens of thousands of users reporting problems with the popular music and audio streamer.

Many of those users said they were having difficulty loading both the app and website, playing or hearing songs and using its search function. But disruptions seemed to be on the decline as the day progressed.

As of around 10:45 a.m. ET Wednesday, Downdetector showed more than 20,000 outage reports for Spotify worldwide, down from a peak of over 48,000 earlier.

“We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!” Spotify wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday morning. The company’s support account, SpotifyCares, later added that “the right team is on it and working on a fix.”

Spotify did not immediately provide more information about what might be causing the outage, but noted in a follow-up post that “reports of this being a security hack are false.”

The Associated Press reached out to the company for further details Wednesday. In addition to loading and playback issues, downtime updates from Spotify noted that some users were also having difficulty accessing the platform's support site.

Spotify currently boasts having a total of more than 675 million users around the world, including 263 million subscribers across over 180 markets.