As the war in Iran enters its sixth week, an expert in political science explains what implications the conflict could have on Colorado consumers and politics.

"So, immediately, we're going to see the same types of impacts that we've seen over the last several weeks. Gas prices are going to increase,” said Dr. Robert Preuhs, the political science chair at Metropolitan State University of Denver. “I think, to some extent, Iran sees an opening. They understand that public opinion domestically has gone down, that support from allies isn't where it could have been historically.”



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Expert explains impacts of prolonged war in Iran on Colorado consumers and voters

Preuhs said history shows longer wars lead to less support from voters.

“Without a quick victory as wars drag on, public opinion generally starts to move away from support for that war and the president and the administration that are at the helm of it," he said.

Recent Coloardo voter registration data found half of the state’s active voters are now independent, or unaffiliated.

Preuhs said a social media post President Donald Trump posted on Sunday could alienate those voters.

The post, shared from the president's Truth Social platform, read: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," and adding, "Open the F—in' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Iran War Trump's rhetoric raises concerns about potential war crimes in Iran Ava-joye Burnett

"I think the big impact might be on Independents that are still looking for this traditionally presidential figure and this may be underscoring some of their concerns and doubts about that," Preuhs said.

The president has also not ruled out sending ground troops to Iran.

But Preuhs said this would be a risky move given the country's large military and rugged terrain.