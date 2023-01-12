Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Inflation continues to ease as energy prices fall

Oil Prices
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Cars blur past a gas station sign displaying the price of regular unleaded gasoline Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Benton, Mo. Drivers in the U.S. and Europe are getting a break from the record-high pump prices they endured over the summer. But that price tag is still difficult for many customers who have been enduring relentless inflation and were used to lower prices. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Oil Prices
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 08:45:22-05

Inflation continued to ease in December as data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated the Consumer Price Index is continuing to decline.

For the 12-month period ending in December, the Consumer Price Index was 6.5%, which is down from a peak of 9.1% in the summer. Month over month, the CPI actually declined .1% in December as energy costs fell.

November to December 2022 marked the first time the CPI actually declined month over month since April to May 2020.

The Consumer Price Index increased .9% in the last half of 2022, compared to 5.2% at the start of 2022.

The drop in inflation comes amid rising interest rates. The Consumer Price Index is down from 8.2% just three months ago and a high of 9.1% in June.

The Federal Reserve said its goal is to reduce inflation to around 2%. While the Federal Reserve raised interest rates numerous times in 2022, it’s unclear whether the Fed will continue with rate hikes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch Denver7 News anytime, streaming on Samsung TV+