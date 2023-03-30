Hundreds of MNPS parents and students gather at State Capitol demanding stronger gun laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of parents and students gathered at the State Capitol Thursday morning demanding stronger gun laws.

Metro Nashville Public Schools Parents are leading this rally in response to the Covenant School shooting Monday.

You can watch the rally live in the video player below

Families are asked to meet in front of the Capitol steps off of Dr. Martin L King Jr. Blvd. by 8 a.m. Those attending are asked to wear orange to stand out as a group.

The goal is to go through the West entrance security and in the Capitol rotunda before the House Floor session at 9 a.m. There, they will sing to Tennessee elected officials and lift their signs letting them know they want common sense gun laws.

Last night MNPS Student Board of Education members shared how they felt when it comes to the fight to making schools safer.

"Thoughts and prayers are not enough. And if this is not a wake-up call I do not know what is," said one student.

"Because you would feel like the label you receive as a student is being politicized and its being used as a weapon, but in reality we're just kids and it's impossible not to feel frustrated," said another student.

This rally is being led by parents and other community groups such as ForwardTN, East Nashtivists, The Equity Alliance, and Third Man Records.

Following the shooting at the Covenant School, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, made a statement to reassure parents of students' safety. She said, "At Metro Schools, we have invested considerable resources to strengthen security at our facilities in response to the far too many, far too often instances of school shootings across the nation over the years. We will continue to reinforce our safety protocols and monitor and follow best practices on keeping students safe from harm."

However, parents are saying this is not enough and it is time for legislators to do their part.

Capitol security is aware of the rally and will be there throughout.

There are sign size requirements when inside the Capitol. Signs inside can only be 8.5 x 11. Larger signs can be outside.

You're asked to not bring bulky bags, metals, etc. so that we can get through security quickly.