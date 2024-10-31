Watch Now
Hawaii attorney general investigation into deadly Lahaina wildfire won't lead to criminal charges

One year after the deadly Maui wildfires, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green hopes a recent $4 billion settlement with Hawaiian Electric Co. and others will help people finally start over. (Scripps News)
HONOLULU (AP) — An investigation by the Hawaii attorney general’s office into the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century won’t lead to any criminal charges.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez launched an investigation soon after last year’s wind-whipped Maui wildfires that claimed 102 lives.

The Fire Safety Research Institute was selected to provide a scientific analysis of the fire and recommendations.

One year ago today: Paradise lost

The first phase of the investigation detailed communications problems while the second phase described how a lack of planning by key agencies hindered efforts to evacuate.

Lopez says in a statement the administrative investigation into past conduct didn’t reveal any facts that warranted criminal charges.

