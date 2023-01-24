Half Moon Bay shooting suspect had legally purchased weapon

Chunli Zhao, the suspect arrested following Monday’s mass shooting at a California farm, had a legally purchased weapon, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said on Tuesday.

Authorities said seven people died in the incident, while one person was wounded. They said that seven males and one female were among those killed or injured. The sheriff’s office also stated that several migrants were among those killed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that it appears to be a workplace violence incident as Zhao was an employee of the farm.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested in a vehicle Monday night near a sheriff’s substation. Investigators have not determined a motive, officials said.

The victims' identities will not be released until all next of kin have been notified.