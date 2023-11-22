Girl dead, woman rescued, 5 missing after landslide hits small Alaska community, official says

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a girl has died, a woman has been rescued and five other people are missing after a landslide ripped through a small fishing community in southeast Alaska during the night.

Alaska State Troopers said Tuesday the slide occurred Monday night near the small fishing community of Wrangell, 155 miles south of Juneau.

AP This photo provided by Sunrise Aviation shows the landslide that occurred the previous evening near Wrangell, Alaska, on Nov. 21, 2023. Authorities said at least one person died and others were believed missing after the large landslide roared down a mountaintop into the path of three homes. (Sunrise Aviation via AP)

Officials gave the updated account on Tuesday as they searched for any additional victims.

Crews are using a cadaver-sniffing dog and heat-sensing drones in the search.

The landslide left a wide gash of barren earth from near the top of a mountain down to the seaside community.