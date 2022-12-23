Getting a good night's rest can be difficult. Here's how you can improve your sleep

Sleep tourism appears to be growing in popularity. Hotels and resorts are adding new features in rooms or specific packages focused on sleep. There are also sleep spa hotels and sleep retreats.

"All these hotels come up with the packages, saying that they are able to do some kind of exercises, relaxation, techniques, and stuff that are all part of what we call the cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia," said Dr. Punithavathy Vijayakumar.

Up to 50% of adults suffer from insomnia, so Vijayakumar isn't surprised that there's a market to address sleep.

However, she notes that much of what resorts and retreats ar offering can be done at home.

"Keep your sleep week schedule regular regardless of whether you're working weekends, weekdays, or vacation," she said.

Vijayakumar said it's also important to clear your mind before going to bed.

"Don't carry your worries and thinking about what you're going to do tomorrow," she said.

Vijayakumar also recommends sleeping in a dark room and practicing relaxation and meditation techniques.

If those things don't improve your sleep, she recommends seeing a doctor.