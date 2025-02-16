Flooding in US Southeast leaves 2 dead while snow, ice and wind cause winter misery elsewhere

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Much of the U.S. faced another round of biting winter weather on Sunday, with torrential rains causing intense flooding in Kentucky and resulting in at least two deaths. The Northern Plains faced life-threatening cold, and tornado watches were issued for parts of Georgia and Florida.

A 73-year-old man was found dead in floodwaters in Clay County, WKYT-TV reported. Clay County Emergency Management Deputy Director Revelle Berry confirmed the fatality but did not provide additional details.

Severe storms also swept through parts of Florida and Georgia, where tornado watches were in effect early Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Elsewhere, bone-chilling cold is expected for the Northern Plains with low temperatures into the minus 30s F near the Canadian border. Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures in the Dakotas and Minnesota of minus 40 Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) to minus 50 F (minus 45.6 C) are expected.

David Zalubowski/AP A runner contends with a heavy snow while crossing Alameda Avenue at Marion Parkway as a winter storm sweeps over Colorado's Front Range communities Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Heavy snowfall amounts were expected in parts of New England and northern New York. In some areas, wind gusts could reach 60 mph (about 97 kph) and create “hazardous whiteout conditions,” the NWS said.

Kentucky faces severe flooding

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said there was an investigation into a death and a rescue operation was underway in Hart County, WNKY-TV reported. The station reported a youth died and a second victim was missing in flooding Saturday evening.

The Fish and Wildlife department and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for more information from The Associated Press.

Water submerged cars and buildings in Kentucky and mudslides blocked roads in Virginia. Both of the states were under flood warnings, along with Tennessee and Arkansas. The National Weather Service warned residents to stay off the roads.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear preemptively declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, where flash flooding was expected into Sunday. Flash flooding hit some roads in Bowling Green and parts of western Kentucky could face up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of rain.

“We want to specifically put assets in places that flood and have flooded in the past,” Beshear said on social media.

Beshear later used social media to update residents on areas in danger of flooding, including Jackson County, and said Kentucky State Police officers were performing wellness checks while shelters were opening in Pike County and Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg.

Beshear said in a post late Saturday that he had written to the White House requesting an emergency disaster declaration and federal funds for impacted areas.

The Kentucky River Medical Center in the city of Jackson said closed its emergency department and was transferring all patients to two other hospitals in the region. The hospital said it would re-evaluate conditions Sunday morning to determine when it can safely reopen. The north fork of the Kentucky River was forecast to crest nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) above flood stage that afternoon, the weather service said.

Photos posted by authorities and residents on social media showed cars and buildings underwater in south-central and eastern Kentucky. In Buchanan County, Virginia, the sheriff’s office said multiple roads were blocked by mudslides.

The Simpson County Office of Emergency Management in Kentucky said authorities performed several rescues from stalled-out vehicles in floodwaters.

“Stay home if you can,” the office said on Facebook.

New England faces snow, then sleet

Meanwhile heavy snow was expected to blanket much of New England and then transition to sleet, making travel nearly impossible. The heaviest accumulations, possibly a foot (30.5 centimeters) or more, were expected in upstate New York and portions of northern New England.

“Ice accumulations up to a quarter inch are forecast for some areas, making driving conditions dangerous. Heavy icing in some locations may result in downed trees and power outages,” the weather service warned.

Snow and arctic temperatures swept much of the Midwest and Upper Plains, covering roads in eastern Nebraska, northern Iowa and much of Wisconsin. Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of those states and Michigan, with up to 4 inches (10.6 centimeters) of snow predicted throughout Iowa, southern Wisconsin and most of Michigan by Sunday evening.

Frigid polar vortex

Meteorologists said the U.S. was about to get its 10th and coldest polar vortex stretching event this season, with the northern Rockies and northern Plains first in line. Weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole into the U.S. and Europe.

In Denver, where temperatures were expected to dip as low as 14 degrees (minus 10 degrees Celsius) over the weekend, the city opened shelters for those living on the streets.

California struggles with mudslides

Dry weather returned to Southern California after the strongest storm of the year. But the risk of rock and mudslides on wildfire-scarred hillsides continued because dangerous slides can strike even after rain stops, particularly in areas where vegetation that helps keep soil anchored has burned away.

Damian Dovarganes/AP An emergency vehicle is pulled out of the water a day after it was pushed into the surf by a debris flow caused by heavy rainfall, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Water, debris and boulders rushed down the mountain in the city of Sierra Madre on Thursday night, trapping at least one car in the mud and damaging several home garages with mud and debris. Bulldozers cleaned up mud-covered streets in the city of 10,000 people.

Damian Dovarganes/AP A vehicle is dug out of the mud after a storm Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sierra Madre, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A storm in the Sierra Nevada dumped 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow over 36 hours. Two Mammoth Mountain ski patrol workers were caught in an avalanche during avalanche mitigation work Friday morning, the resort said in a Facebook post. One was extracted and was responsive, while the other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.