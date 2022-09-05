Coast Guard suspends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search of nine people still missing after a floatplane crashed Sunday in Mutiny Bay, just north of Seattle, Washington.

The Coast Guard said in a press release that one body was recovered by crews on Sunday.

The Coast Guard continued their search throughout the night.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, they announced on its Twitter account that no additional individuals were recovered and no debris was spotted.

By Monday afternoon, the Coast Guard posted on its Twitter page that after “saturating an area” of more than 2,100 square nautical miles they had suspended their search.

"All next of kin have been notified of this decision," the Coast Guard said. "Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased."

Officials said nine adults and one child were onboard and had departed from Friday Harbor and were heading to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed.

The cause of the crash is unknown, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Floatplanes are different from other common airplanes. They have pontoons that allow them to land on water.