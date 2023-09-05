Watch Now
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19; President Biden tests negative for virus

Posted at 7:27 PM, Sep 04, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House says the first lady received the positive test result Monday. She is experiencing only mild symptoms.

President Joe Biden was tested Monday evening but his results were negative.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the president will continue testing regularly and will be monitored for symptoms.

The first lady first tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 16, 2022, and had a rebound case eight days later, on Aug. 24, 2022.

