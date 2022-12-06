Watch Now
Family statement: Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after battle with cancer

Kirstie Alley
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" fourth season at The American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kirstie Alley
Posted at 6:36 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 21:13:01-05

Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer that was "recently discovered" her family said in a statement.

Alley was 71 years old. She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength," her children True and Lillie Parker said.

The family thanked the doctors at Florida's Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for "their care.

The family said, "Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

