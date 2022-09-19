Family Dollar recalls numerous toothpaste, mouthwash products

Family Dollar recalled various Colgate products because they were stored outside of the labeled temperature products.

The recall includes five different types of toothpaste and Colgate Optic White Mouthwash.

The products were sold in 11 states. They include Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

Customers who bought the products between May 1, 2022, and June 21, 2022, are asked to throw them out or return them to the store.

Family Dollar says it's not currently aware of any illnesses related to the products, the Food and Drug Administration said.