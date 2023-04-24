Watch Now
Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network

Don Lemon
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Don Lemon
Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 12:54:58-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

CNN announced Lemon's departure Monday.

The host said in a Twitter post that he was stunned by the move and said he was informed by his agent and did not have a direct conversation with CNN management about the move.

Lemon had been with the cable news network for 17 years.

CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure.

In mid-February, Lemon drew widespread condemnation for saying the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime" and later said he regretted the comment.

