Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

CNN announced Lemon's departure Monday.

The host said in a Twitter post that he was stunned by the move and said he was informed by his agent and did not have a direct conversation with CNN management about the move.

Lemon had been with the cable news network for 17 years.

CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure.

In mid-February, Lemon drew widespread condemnation for saying the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime" and later said he regretted the comment.