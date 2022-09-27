Watch Now
Disney temporarily closed some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

Walt Disney World theme parks are closed Wednesday and Thursday, the company said.
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, part of the Orlando area in Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 2:37 PM, Sep 27, 2022
As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, Disney announced on Tuesday that they would temporarily close some attractions, parks, and resorts.

The company's Twitter account said Walt Disney World theme parks would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The company said Disney Springs would be closed Wednesday. They anticipate closing the tourist attraction on Thursday but would continue tracking the storm to decide on that later.

According to the company's weather update website page, the company said the following would be closed Wednesday and Thursday:

- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park
- Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf

Disney said the following resort hotels would be closed Wednesday through Friday:

- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
- Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" voyages scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday have been canceled.

According to the company, Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed.

Disney also said that they would not enforce cancellation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences.

Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane.

