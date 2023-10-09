Developing | Israel vows to punish Gaza as region and world feel ripples from Hamas attack

Israel’s defense minister has ordered a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters. Israel formally declared war on Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for Saturday’s surprise attack.

Days after a surprise attack led by Hamas on Israel, questions over how counterintelligence officials missed the attack are arising. Answers to those questions will likely have to wait, said Jonathan Panikoff, director of the Middle East security initiative with the Atlantic Council's Middle East Program.

This attack could be the most intense since the 11-day war in 2021, yet it's a component of an intricate and bitter conflict between Israel and Hamas, an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya (Islamic Resistance Movement), that dates back decades.

