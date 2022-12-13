Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Denver aviation startup picks engine supplier for supersonic plane

Boom Aerospace-Engine
AP
FILE - This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft. Aviation startup Boom Technology Inc. says it will power supersonic passenger jets with engines designed by a company better known for making small engines used on drones and cruise missiles. Boom said Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, that Florida Turbine Technologies, or FTT, will design the engines and a division of General Electric will manufacture them for its jet, which it says could be making test flights in 2026 and carrying passengers a few years after that. (Boom Supersonic via AP)
Boom Aerospace-Engine
Posted at 6:59 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 08:59:13-05

DALLAS (AP) — Aviation startup Boom Aerospace, based in the Denver area, finally has a supplier lined up to make engines for its supersonic plane.

Boom said Tuesday that Florida Turbine Technologies, or FTT, will design the engines and a division of General Electric will manufacture them for its jet, which it says could be making test flights in 2026 and carrying passengers a few years after that. The company says its 88-seat jet, called Overture, will use four engines, fly up to 1.7 times the speed of sound — about 1,300 mph — and use sustainable aviation fuel.

The company says it plans to carry passengers by the end of the decade, but there are plenty of skeptics in aviation circles, much of it because the company's deal to work with Rolls Royce on an engine fell through.

American Airlines and United Airlines have made deposits on future Overtures — although the airlines won't say how much they put down.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
480x360-weatheraction.png

Live radars, cameras and latest weather conditions | Streaming now