Crossing guard spreads holiday cheer in 'Frosty' costume

NEENAH, Wisc. (WGBA) — "Frosty the Snowman" has been helping kids cross the street in Neenah, Wisconsin, this month.

“Spreading a little love and a little joy at Christmas time,” said Vicki Hanson.

She has been a crossing guard for seven years.

“I have the best kids, the best families. It's really a lot of fun,” said Hanson.

The costume came from the W-Nots Community Choir. Members dress up as Christmas characters and visit nursing homes throughout the holiday season.

“We go to nursing homes and assisted living from after Thanksgiving until the middle of Christmas and dance and sing and act out Christmas songs,” said Hanson.

Holiday cheer is something she believes kids also need this time of year.

“Kids have enough stress and enough to think about. If they can just grab some love and joy in one moment of their day, it's my job to bring them happiness,” she said.

