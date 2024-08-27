EAST GARAFRAXA, Ontario (AP) — "Clean beauty," the idea of promoting healthy and environmentally friendly beauty products, is all the rage online and in big-box stores.

But knowing exactly what's in most of the soaps, creams and perfumes on shelves today can be nearly impossible, supply chain experts say, because even products that tout natural, sustainable ingredients are so far removed from the fields where they're grown.

Complex supply chains and climate change make "clean beauty" near impossible, but some keep trying

While the origins of many raw ingredients are obscured, some small beauty brand owners go the extra mile — but even they can be frustrated by the sacrifices they have to make and the lack of transparency in the industry overall.