Colorado Catholics connect to new American Pope on first Sunday mass

DENVER — Catholics all over the world celebrated the appointment of Pope Leo XIV on May 8. He became the first American pope in history. On the first Sunday with a new pope, Colorado Catholics shared the connection they feel to the new Holy Father.

"We were like getting ready to start, and then I'm like wait a second, we were praying for this new pope. We're praying for Pope Leo, which we have all been witnesses of this process that we have been waiting for," Martha Hernandez said.

Born in Chicago, Pope Leo XIV attended Villanova University and spent years in Peru working as a missionary. In his first speech, Pope Leo XIV addressed the crowd both in Italian and Spanish.

"It was really unexpected, because usually we hear it in Italian or the translation to English, but I speak Spanish, that's my primary language...to hear him, his words in Spanish was like right to the heart," Hernandez said.

Pope Leo XIV delivered his first Sunday blessing, calling for an end to war in Gaza and Ukraine. Bishop Jorge Rodríguez, the auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Denver, reflected on his message.

John Rose Henderson

"Today was very strong about that never again war and he mentioned Ukraine, he mentioned Gaza.. and he said I'm asking for the freedom of the prisoners, children coming back, so he’s very concrete it’s very inserted in the world by his anchor in Jesus Christ and His mission," Rodríguez explained.

Rodríguez reflected on Pope Leo XIV being a missionary and his work to deliver the mission of the church of sharing Christ with others.

Given his past work in Peru and ability to speak Spanish, Rodríguez explained that parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church also feel an identification with the pope.

John Rose Henderson

"I received so many messages, 'We have a pope, we have a pope, we have a pope.' So people were really attentive about what is going on and today people were talking about we have a new pope and all of them, I always heard positive things. I'm talking about a Hispanic main majority that they have here," Rodríguez said.

With Pope Leo XIV becoming the new leader of the Catholic Church, Rodríguez expressed his hope in what he will be able to accomplish.

"I can't imagine a man with that responsibility. We're talking about 1.4 billion people speaking all languages, all cultures, so it's his mission to preserve the unity of the faith and the communion of the church. That's why the mission and the function of the pope is so important," Rodríguez said.

John Rose Henderson

May 11 marked the fourth Sunday of Easter and Good Shepherd Sunday. Rodríguez said this marked a good occasion to speak about Pope Leo XIV in the homily and for the community to pray for the new holy father.

"We're so used to say [Pope] Francis, now you have to say [Pope] Leo, and that makes you more aware. Yeah, it's been a change. Now, Leo is our Pope and we pray for him," Rodríguez said.