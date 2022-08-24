Church apologizes profusely for its 'unauthorized production' of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton

A Texas church has apologized in a letter shared on Facebook for its "unauthorized production" of writer Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage play "Hamilton."

The church's production changed lyrics in the play to include Christian religious references and was finished off with a sermon comparing being gay to being addicted to alcohol and drugs.

In the unsigned letter from the church's pastor, Roman Gutierrez, he writes, "We respect the copyrights of Hamilton's author and contributors. These copyrights are protected by federal law. We acknowledge there are lawful avenues to obtain a license to state properties which we did not pursue."

The church pastor agreed that the church would "never stage the performance again and will destroy any and all video or sound recordings and images of the unauthorized performances or rehearsals." Pastor Gutierrez also said in his letter that he would direct his church members to do the same.

The Door Christian Fellowship Church in McAllen, Texas, also agreed to pay damages.

Miranda had previously expressed his gratitude to people who reached out to him to express concerns about the production, before lawyers became involved.

The Dramatists Guild released a statement condemning the production as well.

Representatives for Miranda said that all damages paid by the church would be donated to the South Texas Equality Project (STEP), NBC confirmed.

STEP is a partnership of LGBTQIA+ organizations and people who are advocates for promoting visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community.

