Chiefs stranded in KC as ice shuts down airport and blizzard-like conditions sweep through Midwest

UPDATE | The Chiefs took off toward Denver late Saturday afternoon after their chartered jet was cleared.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were stranded at Kansas City International Airport as an ice storm shut down operations, preventing their chartered jet from departing for their game against the Broncos on Sunday in Denver.

The Chiefs tried to move up the flight as the weather, which had been predicted all week. But the plane they were expected to use was delayed in arriving, so the team had to stick with its mid-afternoon departure.

The hope was that the airport would have time enough to clear the runways and resume operations between the end of a band of ice and the beginning of a large line of snow.