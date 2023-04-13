Certain smoke and carbon monoxide detectors might not work, feds say

The Consumer Product Safety Commission urged consumers to stop using several brands of combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as the products have failed to work.

The CPSC said combination detectors made by OKEAH, PETRICOR, VARWANEO, and WJZTEK failed to alert people in the presence of hazardous smoke. The PETRICOR, VARWANEO, and WJZTEK products were sold on Amazon.com for between $15 and $53.

Additionally, OKEAH’s detectors did not alert for the presence of carbon monoxide, the CPSC said.The CPSC said these products sold for between $25 and $75 on Amazon.com. The detector is Model No. YJ-901 and was sold under the Amazon ASIN B097B63W44.

The CPSC said the risk of dying in a fire more than doubles in homes without a working smoke detector.

The CPSC said the PETRICOR, VARWANEO, and WJZTEK products were sold under the following codes:

- Model No. MQ-808 was sold under the Amazon ASIN B09DPPFJZJ

- Model No. ACJ-512COM was sold under the Amazon ASIN B0928QZ21C

- Model No. KT-X3 was sold under the Amazon ASIN B07QVC2722 and B07M8LR9M7.

The CPSC said these products need to be thrown away immediately.

The CPSC did not indicate whether consumers could get a refund. A message has been left with Amazon.