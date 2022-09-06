After reported sightings, Canadian mass stabbing suspect not located

After mass stabbing suspect Myles Sanders was reportedly spotted in an Indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan, officials said late Tuesday that he was not in the community.

Sanders is one of two people accused of fatally stabbing 10 Canadians on Sunday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police urged residents of the James Smith Cree Nation to remain inside following the reported spotting. Residents were also told not to approach if they see Sanders.

Although he was not located, an emergency alert remains active for the entire province, RCMP officials said.

Sanders’ brother Damien Sanders was found dead on Monday, the CBC reported. Damien Sanders, the other suspect in the mass stabbing incident, died from a wound that did not appear to be self-inflicted, officials said.

In addition to the 10 fatal stabbings, 18 people were wounded on Sunday. Officials said stabbings occurred in 13 different locations. As of Monday, 13 remained hospitalized, the CBC reported.

The first stabbings were reported by James Smith Cree Nation officials early Sunday morning. The area has a population of nearly 2,400.