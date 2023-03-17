Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

California will remake San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab

California Governor San Quentin
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12, 2022, in San Quentin, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to transform a state prison home to the nation's largest number of inmates on death row into a facility where prisoners can receive education, training and rehabilitation before reentering society. Newsom's office announced the new plans for San Quentin State Prison on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
California Governor San Quentin
Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 14:10:36-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to transform San Quentin State Prison, a facility in the San Francisco Bay Area known for maintaining the highest number of prisoners on death row in the country.

The goal is to turn it into a site where inmates can be rehabilitated and receive job training before returning to society.

The state hasn't executed inmates for years, and the Democratic governor issued a moratorium on the death penalty in 2019.

But nearly 700 prisoners remain on death row today.

The announcement marks a massive shift in how the state could shape the fate of prisoners in the criminal justice system.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here