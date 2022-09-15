Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing teenager when he was 14

The Florida Commission on Ethics announced Wednesday that they found probable cause to believe that Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony provided false information before he was appointed sheriff.

According to the Associated Press, Tony, who Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed in 2019, may not have disclosed during the hiring process that he fatally shot an 18-year-old neighbor when he was 14 during a fight at his family’s Philadelphia home in 1993.

The commission also stated in the news release that they found probable cause that Tony provided false information or failed to disclose information before he was hired as an officer for the Coral Springs Police Department; when completing a notarized Florida Department of Law Enforcement form while serving as sheriff; when applying to renew his driver's license while serving in law enforcement.

"The commission rejected the recommendation of its advocate and found probable cause to believe Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony misused his public position," the commission said in a press release.

According to the Associated Press, Tony also did not disclose that he had used LSD.

The news outlet reported that he could either be fined by the ethics committee or face a public hearing.

Another possibility is that he could also be removed by DeSantis, the news outlet reported.