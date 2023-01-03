Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Biden to renominate Garcetti, others as new Senate begins

Gray Davis, Eric Garcetti
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Outgoing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, middle, and former California Gov. Gray Davis, left, take selfie photos at the inauguration ceremony for Karen Bass, the first Black woman elected Los Angeles mayor, in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Gray Davis, Eric Garcetti
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 13:22:05-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will start the new Senate session on Tuesday by resubmitting 85 nominations that fell short last year. That's according to a White House official.

The most high-profile nominee is Eric Garcetti, the former Los Angeles mayor who has been shadowed by a controversy over sexual harassment. Biden wants Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India.

The White House official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the upcoming announcement. Garcetti was originally nominated several months after Biden took office, but never received a vote of the full Senate.

He has faced accusations of turning a blind eye to misconduct by a top aide in his mayor’s office. Garcetti has repeatedly denied being aware of the allegations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

Watch Denver7 News anytime, streaming on Samsung TV+