Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Biden ends COVID national emergency after Congress acts

Joe Biden
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room of the White House on April 4, 2023, in Washington. The U.S. national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic ended Monday, April 10, as Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close after three years — weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 8:05 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 22:05:51-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring the national emergency to a close after three years — weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency.

The national emergency allowed the government to take sweeping steps to respond to the virus and support the country's economic, health and welfare systems.

Some of the emergency measures have already been successfully wound-down, while others are still being phased out.

The public health emergency underpins tough immigration restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border, and is set to expire on May 11.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.