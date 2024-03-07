Alyssa Naeher's 3 saves in penalty shootout over Canada leads US into the Gold Cup final

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alyssa Naeher had three saves in the penalty shootout after a rain-soaked 2-2 draw with Canada on Wednesday night, earning the United States a spot in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup final.

The United States advanced 3-1 on penalties and will play Brazil in the title game on Sunday evening. Brazil defeated Mexico 3-0 in the earlier semifinal match on Wednesday.

The game was a sloppy mess with standing water on the field at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium from heavy rain in San Diego, causing difficulty with control.

The U.S. got goals from Jadyn Shaw and Sophia Smith, while Jordyn Huitema and Adriana Leon scored for Canada.

