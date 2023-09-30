Watch Now
Alaska's popular Fat Bear Week could be postponed if the government shuts down

Mark Thiessen/AP
FILE - A brown bear walks to a sandbar to eat a salmon it had just caught at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska on July 4, 2013. Alaska's most watched popularity contest, picking your favorite brown bear which has been fattened up for winter by noshing on salmon they just caught in the park, could become a victim if the federal government shuts down Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
Posted at 10:22 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 00:22:52-04

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The looming government shutdown threatens to claw its way into a crowd-pleasing Alaska tradition: Fat Bear Week.

Alaska's most-watched popularity contest, Fat Bear Week involves residents picking their favorite fat brown bear who's been stocking up for winter by noshing on salmon in Katmai National Park & Preserve. Viewers of the bears online vote in tournament-style brackets for the bears they want to advance to the next round until a champion is crowned in the weeklong contest.

Problem is, national park employees count and release those votes — and a shutdown won't allow them to do so.

A park spokeswoman says a shutdown will postpone the annual contest.

