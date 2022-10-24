Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Alaska man designs bike so his dogs can go riding with him

Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 12.40.37 PM.png
Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 14:17:25-04

There are two things in this world that David Jensen loves: riding his bike and his two dogs.

So he devised a way to combine the two so his dogs Salt and Pepper could go riding with him.

The idea came about because Jensen didn't like biking alone.

So, he built a box that fits in the front of his bike so that he can carry the dogs in it.

He's been getting his workout and dog time in.

He's also become known as that guy that pedals around that cool dog in the blue "Doggles."

His other dog, Pepper, also wears goggles while he's riding shotgun.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

How to watch Denver7 News anytime free on your Samsung Smart TV