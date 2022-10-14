5 killed in NC shooting spree, 15-year-old suspect hospitalized

Five people died and one victim remained hospitalized Friday morning after officials said a 15-year-old went on a shooting spree along a Raleigh, NC walking trail.

Police said on Friday the suspect was hospitalized and in critical condition. An off-duty police officer was among those killed in the shooting, officials said.

Baldwin said, “All of us in Raleigh need to come together.”

She said, “We need to support those in our community who have suffered a terrible loss, a loss of a loved one.”

"State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was "on the scene of an active shooting" in a statement via Twitter and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay inside their homes. The shooting happened in what was described as a normally quiet residential section of the city.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

Police closed off several streets in the area, and numerous law enforcement vehicles could be seen parked both in the street and in driveways of two-story homes. The neighborhood borders the Neuse River Greenway Trail, and is about 9 miles (14 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh's downtown.