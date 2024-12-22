A million taxpayers will soon receive up to $1,400 from the IRS. Who are they and why now?

Approximately 1 million taxpayers will automatically receive special payments of up to $1,400 from the IRS in the coming weeks.

The money will be directly deposited into eligible people’s bank accounts or sent in the mail by a paper check.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 22, 9am

Most people shouldn't get their hopes up about receiving the cash.

The IRS says it’s distributing about $2.4 billion to taxpayers who failed to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns after missing one of the COVID stimulus payments or receiving less than the full amount.

The IRS says most taxpayers eligible for the federal stimulus payments received them.