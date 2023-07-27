Watch Now
A 3rd defendant has been added alongside Trump and valet in classified documents case

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 27, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show.

The charges against the individual, identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira, were not immediately revealed Thursday.

Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

